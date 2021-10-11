Aubrey King

Aubrey Glen King, of Mount Airy, Maryland passed away on October 6, 2021.
Aubrey was born on December 8, 1927 in Yancey, Kentucky, to Bennie and Vola King. He graduated from Thomas Walker High School, Ewing, VA in 1945. He served from March 1946-September 1947, in the United States Army as a Technician Fourth Grade, with the Twentieth Medical Laboratory, at Fort Lewis, Washington.
He spent his early years in Rose Hill, VA and in 1947 moved to Mount Airy and finally to Union Bridge in 1949.
While working at Southern States, in Mount Airy he met Gloria Jean Welsh. They were married in May, 1951.
After he married he worked for Donleigh Advertising, in Baltimore, MD, then for the government fire service first at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, in Washington, DC and then at the newly opened National Bureau of Standards (now National Institute for Standards and Technology), in Gaithersburg, MD. In 1969 he purchased his first of three school buses, serving Carroll County, MD. Many a resident of greater Mount Airy was transported to school on a King bus. After retirement in 1981 he continued ownership of his school buses and drove part-time for Eyre Bus, in Glenelg, MD, for over 20 years. He was an Honorary Member of the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company and a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, of Mount Airy.
He was predeceased his wife Jean, by his parents and sister Velma Jean Todd. He is survived by his son Jeffery and wife Debbie of Columbia, MD and daughter Vicki Auguilar and husband Bruce of New Bloomfield, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Erin Port (Jason), Michelle Yoder (Chris), Elizabeth Duvall (Matt), Alexandra Bresani (Paul), Joseph Aguilar (Sharon), Ashleigh Garrett (Steve), Ryan King (Laura), Aimee Trevenen (Alex), Megan Simmons (Josh), Sarah Simmons (Nate), Annah Aguilar, Joshua Aguilar and Lindsey Aguilar and 22 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Lewey and sister Barbara Luckenbaugh (Richard), both of Westminster, MD and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm on Sunday, October 17 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD, with funeral service immediately following at 3pm. A private family burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his honor, to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, 702 N. Main St., Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
