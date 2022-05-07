Aubrey Eugene “Gene” Kronk, 88, died peacefully of natural causes Saturday, April 30, 2022, at home in Annapolis, Maryland, with family by his side. Born in Brunswick, Maryland, he was the only son, one of five children of Eva Walker Kronk and William Aubrey Kronk. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 57 years, Annie King Kronk. He is also survived by many dear friends and relatives, including cherished nieces and nephews and their families. Gene was predeceased by his parents; his younger sister, Audrey; and his older sisters, Lorraine Kronk Ferrell and husband Leon Ferrell, Mary Kronk Altland and husband John Altland, and Myrtle Kronk Huffer and husband Hayes Huffer, Sr.
Gene was raised in Brunswick and Sandy Hook, and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1951, joining the U.S. Navy shortly thereafter. He graduated from the U.S. Naval training center in Great Lakes, Illinois, in January 1952, and served proudly on the USS Pecatonica and the USS Mazama (AE-9) during the Korean Conflict. He loved his time at sea, and maintained connections and friendships with sailors on those ships for his entire adult life, serving for years as membership coordinator for the AE-9 for the A.E. Sailors Association, of which he was a life member. He was active in numerous civic and veterans organizations over the years, volunteering for parades and ceremonies, and transporting veterans to medical and other appointments.
After his USN service, he joined the B&O Railroad in the Brunswick repair yard, and retired from what became CSX in 1989 after 32 fulfilling and happy years. Gene will be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes and his smile; his kindness and thoughtfulness; his love of the U.S. Naval Academy and University of Maryland Terps; his fascination with lighthouses; his commitment to his beloved rescued senior Miniature Schnauzers, especially his Rip, raised from a pup; and his deep devotion to family. He loved to host family and friends for holiday feasts and backyard barbecues at the Kronk home in Wolfsville, and later for crab feasts and gourmet tours of his adopted hometown of Annapolis, where he especially enjoyed membership in the Fleet Reserve Club. Gene was a staunch Democrat, serving as election monitor and working to protect voting rights for all citizens. He loved his Garfield United Methodist Church family, and Pastor Mary Ricketts who was by his side when he transitioned this life.
The family thanks Hospice of the Chesapeake and Amada Senior Care of Annapolis for their gentle care in the last week of Gene’s life, and asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to: Garfield United Methodist Church’s Cemetery Fund, 13628 Stottlemyer Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783, the New Jersey Schnauzer Rescue Network, P.O. Box 36, Fanwood, NJ, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Graveside services and inurnment at Garfield United Methodist Church will be private. A remembrance service, followed by toasts to a life well-lived and a light luncheon will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Garfield United Methodist Church, 13628 Stottlemyer Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.