Audrey B. Hiltbrand, 92, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Homewood Healthcare Center.
She is survived by her three children, David Hiltbrand (Nancy Hiltbrand), Vicki Schmidt (Peter Schmidt) and Craig Hiltbrand (Francine Hiltbrand); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Evelyn Nehas, of White Oak, Pennsylvania.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Hiltbrand (1926-1982).
She was born and raised in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, then moved with her husband to the Wheaton/Silver Spring area in the 1950s. She was a resident of the Worman's Mill community from 1994-2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick, Maryland.