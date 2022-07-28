Audrey Callaway Asbury

Audrey Callaway Asbury, 95, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life Friday, July 22, 2022, at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland, following complications of a stroke. She was the wife of the late Eugene D. Asbury, and the former wife of the late Rev. Carroll Boyer.

Born Jan. 19, 1927, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Daniel E. and Etta F. (Andrews) Callaway.