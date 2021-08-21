Audrey DeGrange

Mrs. Audrey Irene (Bunny) DeGrange, formerly of Upperco, Maryland, peacefully rejoined her heavenly family Aug, 13, 2021. Born Dec. 18, 1931, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Perry Hartwell Shorb and Edith Irene (Sickle) Shorb, both deceased.
She was a devoted wife to Merhle DeGrange and a caring aunt who loved her nieces and nephews. She was stepmother to Doreen Marie DeGrange, of Essex, England, Carol Ann McNally, of Carroll County, Maryland, and Gordon Lee DeGrange, of Finksburg, Maryland. Audrey was also an avid animal lover; she was especially fond of dogs.
Audrey attended Frederick High School. Her first job was as a waitress at various restaurants in downtown Frederick. After she married and settled in the Baltimore County area, she opened a day care center, providing loving care for several children over the years. She was known for making German potato salad, just like her mother made! Because of Audrey writing the recipe down, it will remain in the family’s cherished recipes!
Audrey is survived by her sister, Cindy (Shorb) Knott, of Boyds, Maryland; and her nieces and nephews, Rhonda (McGaha) Russo, John L. Burdette Jr., Frank Burdette and Debbie (Toms) Albright. She has many great- and great-great-nieces, nephews and cousins, Bonnie Fuss and Debbie Talbert; her sister-in-law, Betty Shorb, of Thurmont, Maryland; and many other relatives from this area from the Shorb and DeGrange families.
Audrey was predeceased of her husband, Merhle DeGrange. Other family members who have predeceased Audrey are her aunt, Kathryn (Shorb) Hockensmith, and her husband Charles (uncle Ed), of Taneytown, Maryland; her cousin, Leah (Hockensmith) Sholl and her husband Dean, of Taneytown, Maryland; her sisters, Betty Lou (Shorb) Burdette, of Frederick, Maryland, and Doris (Shorb) McGaha, of Frederick, Maryland; her brother, Kenneth Shorb, of Thurmont, Maryland; nephews, James Engel, of Pennsylvania, and Gregory Conley, of Thurmont, Maryland; brothers-in-law, John L. Burdette Sr., of Frederick, Maryland, Eric Toms, of Frederick, Maryland, and Frank Knott, of Boyds, Maryland; many other beloved family members; and beloved pets.
Funeral services and burial will be held Friday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701.
Those who wish to send flowers or make a donation to any children’s or animal charity would be greatly appreciated but not necessary.
Special thanks to all of the staff of Birch Manor Nursing Home in Sykesville, Maryland, for Audrey’s care for many years, and Resthaven Memorial Gardens for the final care of Audrey.
Serving as pallbearers are: John L. Burdette, Frank Burdette, Joseph Russo (husband to Rhonda) and Eric McGaha (great-nephew).