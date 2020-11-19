Audrey Forney

A. Lorraine Forney, 89, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a long illness.
Upon completing high school, Lorraine enrolled in the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. There she made many lifelong friends, and upon graduation, she began a long career as a registered nurse.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 68 years, Walter K. Forney Sr., of Frederick. She is also survived by her sons, Walter, Robert and Keith, all of Frederick, and Dale and his wife Vic of Thornton, Colorado. Other surviving relatives include three grandsons and a number of extended family.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.