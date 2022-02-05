Audrey Free

Mrs. Audrey E. Free, age 95, of Deer Lodge and formerly of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
The family has chosen cremation.
She is survived by daughter, Cheryl Roxanne Free, and Christine Morrison and husband Robert; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Morrison, Monica Chance and husband Michael, Sarah Bushong and husband Charles, and Chad Free and wife Kelly; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Shane Morrison, Ella Bushong, Chad Jr., Logan and Lucas Free; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Richard C. Free; father, Edgar M. Long; mother, Sylvia M. Long; and son, Calvin “Sonny” Free.
There will be no viewing or services. Mrs. Audrey would like to be remembered as she was.
The Mundy Funeral Home in Jamestown is in charge of arrangements.