Audrey Knisley, 83, of Pittsboro, NC, went to be with God on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
A native of Cecil County, Maryland, Audrey was born April 4, 1937, to the late Etta Johnson and Clyde VanDyke. She had a strong faith in God and loved Bible study and Christian fellowship. Audrey enjoyed traveling and particularly enjoyed her trips to the Holy Land and Oberammergau, Germany, for the once a decade production of the Passion Play. Her last trip was a mother-daughter trip to Disney World where they pretended every day was her birthday.
Audrey was the beloved wife of the late Ronald Knisley, and loving mother to her daughters, Diane Hain, and Linda Jaeger. She is survived by her daughters; her sister, Janette Underwood; her grandchildren, Jessica Coyle, and Chris Coyle; and her great-grandson, Aiden Coyle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at https://www.arthritis.org/donate.
