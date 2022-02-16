Audrey Vogel Emley, 88, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Kline Hospice House. She was the loving wife of the late William Emley Jr. They were married 57 years at the time of his death in 2014.
Born Sept. 30, 1933, in Red Bank, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marjorie (Barry) Vogel.
Audrey was a graduate of the former St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg, and was a proud Air Force wife.
She was a loving mother to six children; and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Prior to living in Frederick, Audrey formerly resided for many years in Leesburg, Virginia, and Charles County, Maryland.
She is survived by three children, William Emley III, Margaret Emley Melnik (Walter) and Edward Emley (Michelle); grandchildren, Tara Payne, Paul Fuhrmann Jr., Keith Fuhrmann, Amanda Hard, Lyndee Garner, Elijah Emley, Hope Melnik, Jillian Melnik and Ben Emley; many loving great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Paul Fuhrmann Sr.
She was predeceased by three children, Juliana Fuhrmann, Michael Emley and Suzanne Garner; and her brother, Edward Vogel.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677, where a Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Local arrangements were handled by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.