Augustus Harris

Augustus Clement Harris aka Gus, born May 15, 1939, to the parents of A. Louise and Carl Lee Harris, of Linganore, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Daniel Harris and Harold M. Harris.
After high school he joined the military and served 4 years in the Army Reserve. Upon leaving the military he worked in construction and shortly thereafter opened his own construction company, Harris Excavating.
In his leisure time, Gus enjoyed taking cross-country motorcycle trips with his close friends. Gus would often be found tinkering in his garage and working on his equipment. He loved fishing and horse racing, but his true passion was his unique vehicles and heavy equipment.
Anyone who knew Gus will say, he had a “kind and giving heart.” His generosity goes without saying. He supported friends and family unconditionally and never asked for anything in return. He was loved by many.
He had a great sense of humor. You would often hear Gus say, “Lordy be Miss Agnes,” “Do What” or “You’re a bad dude” during any conversation.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Ruby Perry-Harris; his daughters, Vickie (Sherwin) Mukes, Vanessa Harris; son, Eric Harris; and stepson, Brandon Perry; siblings, Caldwell Harris, Isabel Harris, Judith Hill and Bruce Harris; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at:
Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, U.S. Route 15N, Frederick, MD 21701.
Wake: Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral Service: Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Interment: Will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Repast: Will be announced at the service.
Floral arrangements should be sent to the funeral home.