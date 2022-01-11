Austin Flook

Austin Alexander Flook passed away Jan. 8, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Joanne McGraw Flook, in 2016.
Austin was born June 18, 1932, the son of John Jacob Flook and Inez Eudora Alexander, of Boonsboro Maryland.
He was a lifelong farmer, a member of the Boonsboro Fire Co. and the Boonsboro Historical Society, and a lifetime member of the McClellan Gun Club, and he also served on several other civic organizations.
He had been involved with a variety of business ventures, including the former Boonsboro livestock auction and J.G. Cochran Auctioneers, where he enjoyed spending time in conversations with many who attended the auctions. He also enjoyed collecting antiques throughout the years with Joanne as well.
The family farms were his pride and joy, and he was most proud of their history and being able to place them into preservation and conservation programs while still being able to make them available for various fundraising and filmography events that have occurred there over the years.
Austin is survived by his son, Dwayne Flook; grandson, Logan Flook “The Boy”; grandson, Parker Flook “The Baby”; and Crystal Flook, “Micki” as he liked to call her. He will also be fondly remembered by special friends James, Leslie and Jamie Cochran; Bruce and Kathy Poole; Dennis and Joyce Everett; the members of Actor’s Hill Shooting Syndicate; and countless family, friends and auction goers.
The family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to paramedic Keli Smith with Washington County DES; paramedic Kelli Morgan and technician James Foreberger with Sharpsburg EMS; the staff of 4 East at Meritus Medical Center; the palliative care staff at Meritus Medical Center; and the staff with Hospice of Washington County for all of their care and compassion during this time.
Graveside services will be held at Boonsboro Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations made to the charity of one’s choice.