Ava Michelle Ricketts, age 32 of Damascus, Maryland, passed away suddenly on Dec. 26, 2020. Much-loved mother of Kamdyn Michael Drake. She was the daughter of Craig Ricketts and granddaughter of Laura Coiner. She is also survived by her brother, John Saah; and sister, Amber Ricketts. Ava is also survived by her loving foster family, Tina and Bob Fishman, Myriam Fishman and Kristyne Fishman. She is joined in heaven by her mother, Ruth Ann Manchester; grandmother, Ruth Catherine Ruby; her sister, Mary Saah; and foster siblings, Clem and Barry Fishman.
Ava was born on Nov. 24, 1988, in Hagerstown, Maryland. As a child, Ava had so much spirit and spent her time singing and dancing. Growing up, she had an infectious smile and had a way of drawing people to her. Ava was treasured by all who knew her. She graduated from Damascus High School in 2006, and she immediately went off to work.
Ava will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Ava was a streaming beam of light with an amazing sense of humor. Her biggest joy was being with her son and spending time with family and friends. Ava was full of love and kindness to all those around her. Ava was an incredibly passionate person, who touched the lives of everyone she knew.