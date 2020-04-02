Avadna Seward Coghill

Avadna Loomis Seward Coghill, of Frederick, MD died March 30, 2020.
A longtime resident of Frederick County, she was born November 30, 1929 to Rossiter L. Seward and Avadna L. Seward in Rochester, NY. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers and their wives, Rossiter (Phyllis) and Schuyler (Peterkin) Seward; her son, James R. Coghill; sons-in-law Daniel Robb and Larry Rickards; and her former husband, Eugene T. Coghill.
Avadna’s surviving children are Avadna (Betsy) Rickards of Salt Lake City, UT, Margaret (Mark) Reinberger of Athens, GA; Francie Robb of Pittsburgh, PA; John Coghill of Frederick, MD and Sarah (Terry) MacGillivray of Harpswell, ME. She was the honored grandmother of Austin Rickards, Whitney (Tim) Wilde, Kristen Reinberger, Katie Reinberger, Michael Robb, Benjamin Robb, Christopher Coghill (Emma Sullivan), Shelby Coghill, Lindsay (Charlie) Swanson, Megan MacGillivray and Ian MacGillivray. And the thrilled great-grandmother of Emmett and Oren Wilde.
Her devotion to her family included her cherished niece and nephews, Stephen (Sherry), Douglas, David (Joy) and Cynthia Seward, and their families, and she and her sister-in-law, Phyllis Seward, were happiest when cousins of all generations were sharing laughter together.
In Rochester, Avadna graduated from Number One School (her children all know the school song), Monroe High School, and, in 1951, the University of Rochester. Avadna had a teaching career in NY before moving to Frederick in 1968. She earned her master’s degree in Education from Shippensburg University. As a teacher in the Frederick County Public Schools, she taught at Myersville Elementary School, Middletown Middle School and the Outdoor School at Greentop and Mar Lu Ridge, where she was known for her storytelling and nicknamed “Pocahontas.” During several summers in the 1970s, she was a work group leader with the Youth Conservation Corps at Catoctin Mountain Park, Thurmont, MD.
After her retirement from teaching, she founded the Catoctin Inn in Buckeystown with Sarah and Terry MacGillivray. She also volunteered in local schools, continuing to tell stories, especially Native American nature tales.
She was an active Girl Scout for over 80 years, from selling war stamps during WWII, to serving as an adult leader for all her daughters’ troops. She created a weekend camp program for Girl Scouts at Camp Greentop over 25 years ago, served as director of local Girl Scout summer camps and was on the board of directors of Penn Laurel Girl Scout Council and remained active in local scout programs her entire life.
A long time resident of Braddock Heights, Avadna was an active member and vestry leader of the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration that her parents helped found in the 1960s. For the past ten years, Avadna was a resident of Crumland Farms at Homewood where she served on numerous committees including Visionaires, a support group for people with low vision. At Homewood, she cherished the new friendships she made and laughter shared.
Beyond her family, nothing made her happier than being outdoors. Picnics, camping trips, hiking and canoeing adventures-big and small were all significant parts of her life that she loved to share. In over fifty years of living in Frederick County she came to love and enjoy the history, geology and people of the region.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be set for a later date.
Last year, in honor of her 90th birthday, her family established a scholarship to aid the education of Girl Scouts or Girl Scout leaders as they pursue degrees in environmental education or science. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Avadna Seward Coghill scholarship fund through the Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. https://www.frederickcountygives.org/Giving-Your-Way/Explore-Funds?fn=Avadna+Seward+Coghill+Scholarship+Fund.