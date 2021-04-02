Barbara Ann Bartgis, age 91 and longtime resident of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully March 18, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Col. James E. Bartgis and Anna Young Bartgis; and her brother, James Bartgis Jr.
She is survived by her four children; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one niece; one nephew; and numerous cousins.
Barbara worked several years at Watsons Carry-Out & Catering and The Frederick City Club, where she shared her passion for cooking and enjoyed preparing delicious food for many. Barbara was quite an accomplished artist and seamstress. She also enjoyed genealogy and the history of Frederick and Frederick County.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that any donations be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.