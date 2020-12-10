Barbara Ann Liller, 66, of Frederick, Maryland, peacefully passed away on Dec. 4. 2020.
Born in Frederick on Sept. 12, 1954, Barbara was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Hurt and Mildred Marie Hurt Welty.
Barbara was a caring, smart and outgoing woman with a beautiful soul. She was a wonderful wife and an excellent mother. She loved people and included others in many of the things she did throughout her life. She was always making friends and bringing smiles to people’s faces.
Barbara was hardworking, super driven and knew exactly what she wanted in life. She spent many of her younger years working her way up to management at Safeway. Then years later, she went on to open up and successfully operate Tri-State-Tile Inc. with her husband, Rick, for close to 30 years.
In her later years, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her dog, Watson. She found joy in dancing, singing, swimming and going for walks. Barbara loved nature, especially the beach. One of her favorite things to do was to travel and take cruises with her children so that she could experience all that the world had to offer alongside them.
Barbara’s time on earth may have seemed all too short, but all in all, her life was full. She accomplished a lot, never gave up on anything. She loved hard. She fought hard and still made time to do the things that she enjoyed. I’d say that she truly lived her life to the fullest
Barbara has left us all with lots of wonderful memories to look back on and has touched so many during her short time on earth. She will truly be missed by many, especially by her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Stephanie Marie Liller and her partner, Shane Study, of Myersville, and Ricky Eugene Liller Jr., of Frederick. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Aiden Embrey and Evan Study, both also from Myersville.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband, Ricky Eugene Liller Sr.; and her five brothers, Benjamin Lee, David Edward, Robert James Sr., Louis Franklin and Charles William Hurt Sr.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no immediate services held. However, a celebration of Barbara’s life will be coordinated at a later date. Please follow her daughter on Facebook for details. We appreciate your understanding in making this difficult decision.