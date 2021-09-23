Barbara Anne Crooks

Barbara Anne (Crouse) Crooks, 72, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed away at her home, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She was married to her beloved husband, Charles E. Crooks, for 53 years.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two their sons, Scott Crooks, and Matt Crooks and his wife Karen; and her brother, Rick Crouse and his wife Nancy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter C. Crouse; and her mother, M. Evelyn Crouse.
She enjoyed going out to dinner with her family and friends. Her rescue pets always put a smile on her face. Barb was kind, giving and generous, and she would always make you smile. Barb loved her collections of angels. Now she is one, and we will all miss her terribly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Frederick County (Maryland) Humane Society in her name. You may leave condolences at www.molesworthfh@aol.com