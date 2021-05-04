Barbara Anne McNeil (Tompkins) of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on April 30, at Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Takoma Park, Maryland, with family by her side.
Barbara was born on Dec. 7, 1939, to Dale and Edna Tompkins in Takoma Park, Maryland.
Barbara lived a full life surrounded by friends and family.
Barbara is predeceased by her parents; and grandson, Raymond Thomas Lee. She is survived by her husband, Richard; her brothers, Lloyd and Dale; her four children, Cheryl, Eddie, Lance and Brandi; her 10 grandchildren, Kristin, Ricky, JP, Eddie, Traci, Skyla, Dallas, AJ, LJ and Jake; her 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Freedom Church in memory of Barbara McNeil at Freedom Church, P.O. Box 160, Bel Air, MD 21014. You can also give online at https://myfreedom.org/give (Fund: Missional Living).
Visitation and service will be held on Thursday, May 6 at The Stables of Green Meadow Petting Farm at 10102 Fingerboard Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and the service will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed through Youtube. Links will be provided via social media. All are welcome! Please dress casually and spring-like as we spend some time remembering and celebrating.