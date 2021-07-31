Barbara B. Starr

Barbara Bruns Starr, creative and independent woman, caring wife, loving mother, grandma and great-grandma, fully lived her 95 years. Spirited and traveled, she guided her family and motivated them to explore and question. She passed away peacefully at Buckingham’s Choice on July 24, 2021.
Born April 3, 1926, in Pelham, New York, Barbara was the daughter of Carl Herman and Augusta Wiedenbach Bruns. She attended Syracuse University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology in 1948. Following graduation, she took a job with the Central Intelligence Agency and was stationed overseas in Japan. In September 1954, she married Edward Melvin Starr Jr. In the following years, the couple and its growing family lived in Japan, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Romania and Turkey, interspersed with periodic assignments in Washington D.C.
Barbara was involved in Red Cross and hospital volunteer work, assisted at overseas American schools, and (in Turkey) traveled to remote villages with the bookmobile’s lending service. She was active in the PTA board and with the American Field Service in providing support to foreign students. She was also an active member of book and garden clubs and PEO. Endowed with artistic talent, she did considerable work in decoupage, pottery, basket weaving and knitting, and with stain glass.
Barbara was blessed with three children, Lauren Kremers, of Frederick, Maryland, Christopher Starr, of Dallas, Georgia, and Jennifer Starr, of Annapolis, Maryland; six grandchildren, Courtney Kremers Zash (Matt), Kristin Kremers, Jason Kremers (Katie), Logan Smith, Wyatt Smith and Nicholas Starr (Alexsis); and five great-grandchildren, Olivia Starr, Elizabeth Starr, Mackenzie Starr, Sienna Zash and Nolan Zash.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery’s FSK Chapel (stone chapel). Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Color on the Creek, www.coloronthecreek.com.
Online condolences and a extended obituary can be found at www.keeneybasford.com