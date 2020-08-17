Barbara “Gail” Brenton, age 82, of Ocean View, DE, formerly of Frederick, MD passed away at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family, on Aug. 12, 2020, from complications related to Alzheimer’s.
Gail was born in White Plains, NY, on Aug. 20, 1937, and was a 1955 graduate of Richmond Union High School in Richmond, CA.
Gail traveled and lived all over the world as her father and beloved husband were both Commanders in the United States Navy. Following her husband’s retirement, she worked with her husband in their family business, ARDON Lighting, for 17 years. Gail enjoyed crafting, quilting and had a love of bowling.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, CDR George W. Brenton, III in 1998. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, CDR John D. Moore, Sr. and Margaret R. Moore and a sister, Linda Lee Moore.
Gail is survived by her daughter, Susan Brenton Nalley (Chuck) of Ocean View, DE; a son, George W. Brenton IV (Robin) of York, PA; three sisters, Sandra Moore Rudnick (Lenny), Peggie Moore Jones, Carol Moore Filloon (Harlon); a brother, John D. Moore Jr. (Susan) and many nieces and nephews that she loved so much.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will also be held privately at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Barbara Brenton’s name to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 or by visiting www.seasonsfoundation.org or The Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.alz.org.
