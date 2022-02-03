Barbara Chapline

Mrs. Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Chapline, 84, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 31, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Chapline Sr., who passed in 1999.
Born Aug. 5, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Russel E. and Margaret Shetley. She was an adventurous spirit who loved to travel. She loved going to the beach and family get-togethers, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family whom she adored.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at noon on Saturday. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.