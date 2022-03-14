Barbara Dawn Connelly

Barbara Connelly, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She was 88.
Barbara was born to James and Beaulah Bell on March 21, 1933.
Barbara was an avid baker, sharing custom cakes, candies and cookies with family and friends. She enjoyed crafting cross-stitch and quilted creations, and spending time with her family on camping trips. While she devoted much of her life to raising her son, she worked many years for Montgomery County Public School Foodservice. She was tirelessly devoted to her family, often putting the needs of others before her own.
The family wishes to thank the many neighbors, especially Jack Higgins, who helped in many ways, carrying packages, picking up medicines and groceries, which supported her in living independently.
She is survived by her only son, Patrick Connelly; daughter-in-law, Kim; grandson, David Connelly; granddaughter-in-law, Lacy; grandson, Jakob Connelly; great-granddaughter, Carly, and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Connelly; her sister, Joan-Rae Sparks; and her mother, Beulah Bell.
Friends may call at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home-26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland, 20872, on Wednesday, March 16, from 12:00 noon until services begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, Maryland.
