Barbara E. Wilson

Barbara Elizabeth Wilson, 90, of Dickerson, Maryland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Born July 5, 1931, in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Mabel V. Hallman Wilson.
Barbara graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. She was a member of Bell’s Chapel and also attended Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles, cooking and collecting cookbooks.
Barbara is survived by her niece, Arlene Johnson (Sterling), of Frederick; one great-niece, Michelle Whitfield (Vaughn); three great-nephews, Michael Johnson (Erica), Marc Johnson and Montel Johnson; three great-great-nieces; and two great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Wilson; and sister, Virginia Wilson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Bell’s Chapel Cemetery, 830 Mount Ephraim Road, Dickerson, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Frederick Health Hospice.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.