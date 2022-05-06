Barbara Fleshman Null went to be with, as she would say, "the man upstairs" Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born Barbara Juanita Nairn to Roland and Juanita Nairn June 22, 1931, in Washington, D.C., the youngest of four with three big brothers.
Barbara "Bobbie" grew up in Hyattsville, Maryland, and attended Hyattsville High School, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Levi "Buck" Fleshman. She was a star athlete who excelled at all sports, especially basketball. One of her early jobs was with Acacia Insurance Company in Washington, D.C., which sponsored Barb's women's basketball and softball teams. In the 1960s, Barb worked at Hyattsville Junior High as the guidance office secretary for over 10 years. In 1970, Barb and Buck started an antique oak business, Buck and Barb's Oak Corner Cupboard, that continued to run more than 40 years. In 1982, Buck died, and in 1989, Barb married Roy Null and continued her successful business with Roy until 2010.
Barb loved all holidays, especially Christmas. Her house decorations and holiday family gatherings were memorable occasions for all in attendance. Her recent 90th birthday was a great event.
Barb is survived by her two sons, Richard Fleshman and wife Nancy, and Bruce Fleshman and wife Anita; stepdaughter, Karen Pennebacker and husband Ron; step-grandchildren, Emily, Eric, Jennifer and Michael; three step-great-grandchildren; nieces, Jane Osborne and husband Ray, Gale Iverson, and Nancy Gaylor and husband Jim; nephew, Roland Nairn; sister-in-law, Gloria Fleshman; and a large collection of extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Roland and Juanita Nairn; her husbands, Levi "Buck" Fleshman and Roy Null; and three brothers, Roland, Lawrence and Branson Nairn.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, May 9 at Grace Episcopal Church, 5740 Green Valley Road, New Market, Maryland, followed by a funeral service at noon. The Rev. Sharon Watts will officiate. Interment will be in Epiphany Episcopal Cemetery, 3111 Ritchie Road, Forestville, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 10 at 11 am.
Arrangements are by Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Church, 3111 Ritchie Road, Forestville, MD 20747.
Leave a message or memory on her "tribute wall" at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.