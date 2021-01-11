Barbara Harding White passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. She was 87 years old. She was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Nov. 9, 1933 and was the daughter of Marie Briggs Harding and Brawner Zachariah Harding. She is predeceased by her parents and her oldest sister, Anna Marie Harding Perrell. She is survived by a sister, Gloria Harding Howard and her husband Norman and her brother Robert Harding and his wife Nancy and a brother-in-law, Washington White Jr.
Barbara was a proud graduate of Gaithersburg High School ‘51 where she met the love of her life and her husband, Charles Thomas White. They both graduated from Western Maryland College ‘55 (McDaniel College). They married on Aug. 25, 1955 and were married for 55 years. Charley passed away on May 15, 2011. Together they have four daughters, Carol Kamp (Mike), Debbie Bennett (Barry), Julie White (Albert Burns) and Mary Helmick (Kevin). She was very proud to be called Oma by her seven grandchildren, Bradley Bennett (Maddie), Jenna Kamp, Kyle Helmick (Cassidy), Cory Bennett, Dylan Bennett, Natalie Helmick, Charley Burns and her two great- grandchildren, Easton Bennett and Emery Bennett.
Barbara will be remembered for her dedication to many community related clubs or organizations in and around the Town of Laytonsville and Montgomery County. She was a longtime member of the Laytonsville Lions Club, the local Woman’s Club, the local Garden Club, and the Laytonsville Historical
Society, as well as being a member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church and their Ladies Guild and the PEO Sisterhood. She was a local 4-H leader for over 20 years and also served as the volunteer town clerk for Laytonsville while her husband served as the mayor. She held many offices in these organizations and enjoyed organizing and supporting events that brought people together or supported the local community.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to St.Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church Ladies Guild (P.O. Box 5005, Laytonsville, Maryland 20882) or the Laytonsville Lions Club (P.O. Box 5111, Laytonsville, Maryland 20882) or to a charity of your choice.
A private family burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14. In compliance with COVID 19 guidelines all attending must wear a mask or face covering, and keep social distance.
