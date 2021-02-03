Barbara Jane Burdette Heffner, 94, of Bolivia, North Carolina, and formerly of Gaithersburg, Maryland, went home to the Father and Savior Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Born Dec. 22, 1926, she was the last surviving child of the late William and Nellie Poole Burdette, of Boyds. Barbara was the wife of 54 years to George “Dougie” Heffner, of Dickerson. They lived in Gaithersburg their entire marriage.
Barbara graduated from Maryland School for the Blind in Baltimore before entering the federal government. She retired from NIH as a medical transcriber after 27 years and continued at home as a contractor for many more. Her typing skills while listening and spelling medical terms were amazing.
Barbara loved “classic country” music, crab cakes and talking on the phone to friends and family. She loved singing in the choir at her beloved Travilha Baptist Church. She also loved the beach, swimming and dancing, and she earlier belonged to a Blind Bowling League in Washington, D.C., with which she traveled to numerous cities.
Barbara is survived by her son, Glen H. Tolson Jr. “Skippy” from her previous marriage; and daughter-in-law, Sue Tolson, whom she dearly loved and lived with. She was preceded in passing by her brothers, Melvin, James and William Burdette Jr.; and sisters, Peggy Fitzwater Davis, Dorothy Savage McHugh, Eleanor Frank and Doris Carter. Barbara was the last surviving member of her family. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Kristin Converse and Terri Morton; three great grandchildren; and with numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Maryland School for the Blind, 3501 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, MD 21236.
