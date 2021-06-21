Barbara Ann Hersch passed away at Kline Hospice House on June 18, 2021. Born March 22, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Marion Betz.
Barbara is survived by her three stepchildren, John (Adina), Danielle (Tony), and Yvonne. She is also survived by her brothers David (Lynne) and Stephen (Susan).
In addition, she leaves behind her niece Rachel (Sean), great niece Morgan, her grandchildren Julia, Zachary, Chase, Jackson, Anthony, Joseph, and Christopher; and great-granddaughter, Carter.
Barbara adored her cats, the Washington Nationals, theater, geocaching, watching Sunday Morning, and traveling, especially with her dear friends Pat & Tom, Patty & Tom, and Bill.
She will be missed by her friends and former coworkers at Four County Animal Hospital in Damascus, MD as well as numerous cousins, friends, and family.
A visitation only will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home in Mount Airy, MD on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Mass will take place in New Jersey followed by entombment at Arlington Park Cemetery in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Arrangements are pending and will be updated on the Stauffer Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at //pancan.org/donate, by mail to 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or Darby’s Place Cat Rescue in Mount Airy, MD.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.