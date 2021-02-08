Barbara Jean Molcan

Barbara Jean (Stump) Molcan, affectionately known as “Grammy” by most people who knew her, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021 at her Mount Airy home surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of John F. (Jack) Molcan, her husband of 67 years, she was born on Oct. 1, 1932 in Chicago IL. The daughter of the late William and Mildred Stump, she grew up in Corning, NY where she was a 1950 graduate of Northside High School and where she met her husband, a graduate of a rival high school. After marrying and graduating from Rochester Business Institute, she and Jack moved to the Washington, D.C., area where she worked as a receptionist for an electronics company. After taking a break to raise her children, she later began a career as a medical receptionist for a series of medical groups. After about 30 years, she retired to pursue other passions.
Barbara loved many things including collecting Precious Moments figurines, Soap Operas (especially All My Children and One Life to Live, shopping, thrift shopping, the Washington Football Team, gardening, traveling, dining out, and spending time with her group of friends. Overall she was most passionate about her family.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was the emotional center of the family. Kind and generous, she was always available if needed for support even if was just as an ear to listen or to give a deep hug. She was a particularly passionate advocate for the education of the children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Dianne Harding.
Besides her husband she leaves behind a son, John Robert (J.R.) Molcan of Mount Airy; three grandchildren, Heather Harding of Mount Airy, Krystle Shapiro and her husband Asher of Clarksburg and Matthew Harding of Clarksburg; six great-grandchildren Jaden and Noah Mulkey, Drea and Jade Harding and Weston and Rowan Shapiro; son-in-law Thomas Harding and his wife Stephanie of Walkersville, numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Vada Green of Greencastle, PA, Barbara Johnson of Oakland, MD, and Marie Myers of Frederick.
She will be greatly missed not only by them but also many other friends and acquaintances whose lives she touched.
Special thanks to Citizen Care & Rehabilitation Center of Frederick and Frederick Health Hospice for their care.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services and burial at Resthaven will be private. A celebration of her life will be planned when it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s name can be made to Frederick Health Hospice, Waystation (Camp Journey) or at a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home of Mount Airy. Condolences can be left for the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.