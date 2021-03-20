Barbara Jean Perlin, 73, of Woodsboro, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick, MD. Born October 6, 1947 in Carroll County, MD and known to most as "Bunny", she was the daughter of Betty Spielman Beard and the late Marshall William Beard, Sr.
Before rheumatoid arthritis began to limit her, Barbara volunteered at the hospital. She enjoyed camping and going to the beach, but most of all she loved spending time with and talking about her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her son, William "Bill" Welty and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Austin and Haley Welty, all of Keymary, MD; brother, Marshall Beard, Jr. and wife Christine of New Midway, MD; and sister, Shirley Eichelberger of Rocky Ridge, MD.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St. Woodsboro, MD on Sunday, March 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March, 22 at Rocky Hill Cemetery, 10825 Coppermine Rd., Woodsboro, with Rev. Ron Brown officiating.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.