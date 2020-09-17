Barbara Kline passed away peacefully at her home in the Chelsea (Michigan) Retirement Community on Aug. 14, 2020. She was born on Aug. 5, 1929, to Clifford and Naomi Kelly in Frederick, Md. She married James D. Kline on Nov. 23, 1950; he preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by her daughter Andrea and son-in-law Paul Evanoff of Gregory, Michigan, her son Kelly of Baltimore Md., grandson Joseph Kline of Red Lion, Pa., and several nieces and nephews. More information about her life can be found at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.