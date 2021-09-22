Barbara Kolpin

Barbara June Kolpin (nee Fornuff), of Mount Airy, died Sept. 19, 2021, with her daughter at her bedside.
Barbara was born in Mount Vernon, New York, on June 11, 1929, to Edward Fornuff and Marjorie (Lynch) Fornuff. Barbara married Henry C. Kolpin on May 6, 1951, and together they raised two children. The family relocated from New York to Towson, Maryland, in 1970. Although Henry’s career took them to Houston, Texas, and then to retirement in Florida, Barbara considered Maryland her home, returning in 2013. Barbara was the last of her generation, having been preceded in death by her husband, Henry; and her brother, Edward (Teddy) Fornuff.
Barbara is survived by her son, Henry C. Kolpin and partner Kate Apple, of Middletown, New Jersey; her daughter, Wendy Kearney and husband Michael, of Mount Airy, Maryland; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three nieces; and one nephew.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 pm Thursday, Sept. 23 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
The family is grateful to the staff of Lorien Mt. Airy for their loving care of Barbara over the last several years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
