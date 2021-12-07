Barbara Lee (Bream) Strickhouser, 89, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Goodyear, Arizona. Born July 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Robert Dale and Annette (Miller) Bream of Cashtown, Pennsylvania. Barbara’s husband, John William “Bill” Strickhouser, died in 2002.
Barbara was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, class of 1950, and West Chester State University, class of 1954. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education and taught grades 1-8 in Franklin Township (Pennsylvania) schools. She taught piano for many years, was a substitute music teacher, and volunteered in various roles in her church and community. Barbara and her husband made their home in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where she was a member of Elias Lutheran Evangelical Church. Faith, family and music were hallmarks throughout her life.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tamara Lee Nelson, of Goodyear, Arizona; and her son, Todd Brian Strickhouser and his wife Elizabeth Mae (Keller) Strickhouser, of Cashtown, Pennsylvania. Interment will be at Flohr’s Lutheran Church, McKnightstown, Pennsylvania, at a later date. Memorials may be made to Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 W North Avenue, P.O. Box 465, Emmitsburg, Maryland, 21727.