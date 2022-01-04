Barbara Long Jackson, age 75, of New Windsor, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home. Born Oct. 18, 1946, in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Thomas Long and Betty Groft Ridings. Twice married, her first husband was Donald F. Anthony Sr., who died in 1998. Her second husband of 19 years is Darnell Jackson.
Barbara was employed at Carroll Lutheran Village for 25 years as a certified nursing assistant. She was a member of Linganore United Methodist Church, Unionville; a life member of the auxiliary of VFW Post 467; and a member of the auxiliaries of American Legion Post 31 and the Moose Lodge 1381, all of Westminster. She was also a member of the Littlestown Eagles Aerie 2226. Barbara enjoyed music, dancing, shopping, going out to eat, flowers, gardening, collecting “guardian angels”, cooking and hummingbirds.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children, Donald F. Anthony Jr. and wife Sandy, of Cascade, Dana S. Collins and husband Jack, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Michael A. Anthony, of New Windsor, and Jennifer N. Jackson, of Taneytown; 10 grandchildren, Ernest, Christopher, Nathan, Cheryl, Faith, Tori, Jaylynn, Jada, Heather and Eric; 14 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ann Jackson, of Taneytown; sister-in-law, Lynn Jackson, of Emmitsburg; and brother-in-law, Eddie Nokes and wife Cheryl, of Westminster. She was predeceased by son, Mark Allen Anthony in 1965.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with the Rev. Darrell Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Linganore Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. and 6- 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
