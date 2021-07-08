Barbara Louise Conley, age 89, of Damascus, Maryland, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, with her sons by her side. She resided at Raphael House, in Rockville Maryland, for the past nine years. Her devoted husband, Ronald “Buzz” Conley, preceded her in death in 2006.
Born April 19, 1932, in Barnesboro (Northern Cambria), Pennsylvania, Barbara was a faithful servant and loved her family dearly. She leaves behind her sons, Dennis Conley and his wife Jill of Poolesville, Michael Conley and his wife Heather of Chevy Chase, and Steven Conley and his wife Shirley of Midlothian, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Conley is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Gertrude V. and Michael E. Shuma; and sister, Caroline Rackovan of Mentor, Ohio. She leaves behind her sisters, Dorothy Bush of Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, and Dolores Morchesky of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; brothers, Michael (Sylvia) Shuma of Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, and Stephen (Priscilla) Shuma of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania; along with many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland on Friday, July 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will immediately follow at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, Maryland, with a reception to follow.
If desired, a donation in memory of Barbara may be made to Victory Housing online at https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=1189&n=9669 or via mail to 11400 Rockville Pike, Suite 505, Rockville, MD 20852.
Love is eternal. May the Lord’s blessings and peace be with you always.