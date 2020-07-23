Barbara Maghan

Barbara (Moore) Maghan, 81, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home in Frederick, MD. Born in Durant, Oklahoma on May 10, 1939, Barbara was the eldest of four daughters of John Henry and Gertrude Moore.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, Byron R. Maghan, Sr. and her four children Rex Maghan Jr., Bryan “Randy” Maghan (fiance Tami), Nicole Moore (husband Temple), and Kristen Barnett (husband Mark). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Logan, Dominick, Holli, Carter, Sylas, Alexandra, Reagan, and great-grandson Carter. She is also survived by her three sisters, Clara, Connie, and Lou, brother-in-law Clyde, sister-in-law Sue, and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a graduate of the University of Maryland and an educator for many years in public-school systems for both Virginia and Maryland. Barbara will be remembered for her love and support of the arts and involvement in the Frederick Arts community. She was the Director of Exhibits for The Delaplaine Arts Center from 1989 to 1992 and was a member on their Board of Directors on and off for a total of 16 years.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 25 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The funeral service will be held Sunday and is by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.