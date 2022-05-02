Barbara Louise (Ballinger) Mullen , 82, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on April 29, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Born on March 6, 1940, in Bridgton, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Charles William Ballinger and Margaret Elizabeth (Munyon) Ballinger. She graduated in 1958 from Bridgeton High School, New Jersey. She retired from the Frederick County Public School system as a school bus driver and her students loved her. She was a member Maryland 4-H All Stars, chairperson for the Queen Contest for the Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival. She was also the open sheep barn superintendent for many years at the Great Frederick Fair and a member of the Maryland and Frederick Sheep Breeders.
Barbara enjoyed reading, knitting, raising sheep, and supporting the 4-H and the FFA.
Barbara is survived by her children, Sharron Pilson, and husband, Donald Jr., Timothy Mullen and partner, David Hixon, and Karren Sowell and husband Alex Sowell; grandchildren, Kirra Seliga and husband Robert, and Konnor Sowell; great-grandchildren, Wesley and Ian Seliga; sister, Alice Exel and husband Edward Sr., and sister-in-law Betty Fuqua.
In addition to her husband, Samuel Hamilton Mullen III, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Ballinger, and sister, Carol Rio.
She will be missed by her beloved Yorkshire terrier Sammy, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be private.
Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital or Frederick Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.