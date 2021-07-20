Barbara Norris-Eckerle, formerly of Monrovia, Maryland, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at her home in Manchester, Tennessee. She is survived by four children, Leslie B. Fowler, Manchester, Tennessee, Lorena Bredenberg (Greg) of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Deirdre K. Perney (Billy) of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Michael E. Norris (Lisa) of Chapel Hill, Tennessee.
Besides her children, she is also survived by one sister, Julie Marlow of Brigantine, New Jersey; several grandchildren, including Amber B. DellaGiustina of West Springfield, Massachusetts; Brook R. Wood (Gretchen) of Charlottesville, Virginia; Paul Fowler of Nashville, Tennessee; Lee D. Fowler (Tanya) of Louisville, Kentucky; Amanda K. Brewer (Casey) of Antioch, Tennessee; Christopher E. Norris (Kristen) of North Carolina; Barbara Norris of Pennsylvania; Eric Norris (Erika) of Frederick, Maryland; Angelia Taylor of Maryland; and Madison Norris, Michael Norris Jr., Mercedes Norris and Madden Norris, all of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Barbara was born on Jan. 19, 1927, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Vincent F. Russo and Kathryn Cole Russo. She was a graduate of the Girls’ Latin School of Boston and was one of the first women to win a scholarship to MIT. In her early years, she was an avid sailor and also learned to pilot small planes. She met her late husband, Eric Norris, while at MIT. With him, she traveled extensively and spent several years living in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil. She spoke Portuguese fluently.
Barbara was also an avid skier and traveled all over the United States, Canada and Switzerland to pursue her skiing. She also pursued photography, painting, and sewing, and she was proficient in all of these.
As a young adult, upon returning to the U.S. from Brazil, Barbara went to work on Capitol Hill, working for three congressmen, and was actively involved in planning the Metro in Washington, D.C. On retiring from work as a legislative aide, Barbara became involved in breeding and showing pedigreed Persian and Himalayan cats. She was a member of several cat clubs, including the Hidden Peak Cat Fanciers Club and the Mad Catter’s Club. Her cats won several grand championships.
Later in life, after her husband, Eric, had passed away, she met and married the late Kenneth L. Eckerle, whom she met while taking ballroom dancing classes.
Barbara will be buried at Glade Cemetery in Walkersville, Maryland, beside her late husbands, Eric Norris and Kenneth Eckerle. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the SPCA.