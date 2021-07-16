Barbara Hatch Peart passed away on July 11, 2021 after an intense illness. She was born in 1944 near Pittsburgh, PA to Robert and Clara Hatch, and grew up in Vienna, VA. After marrying in 1965, Barbara was busy with two daughters. A talented seamstress, she made her clothes, her daughter’s clothes, teddy bears, and the Barbie dolls were always the best dressed in the neighborhood. She returned to the working world as a Senior Administrator/Office Manager for various organizations in the Rockville, MD area, and retired from Otsuka Pharmaceuticals America, Inc.
Always an animal lover, she discovered a love for horses and was active in Trail Riders of Today (TROT), the Potomac Valley Dressage Association, and various quarter horse and paint horse activities. She kept a garden each year and really enjoyed her flowers. In recent years, Barbara returned to her love of sewing through quilting and working in the Household Building at the Great Frederick Fair. She also participated in numerous craft fairs and markets, selling exquisite, handmade American Girl Doll dresses.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Janet (Allen) Burgenson (Middletown, MD), Jennifer (Christopher) Hurst (Haymarket, VA), grandchildren David (South San Francisco, CA), Christopher and William Burgenson (Middletown, MD), sister Carolyn (John) Connolly (Twin Falls, ID), nephew Brian Connolly (Raleigh, NC) and niece Sarah Tibbetts (Twin Falls, ID).
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD. Visitation will be Friday, July 16 from 6-8 at the Funeral Home, with graveside services at 10:00 Saturday, July 17 at Christ Reformed United Church of Christ Cemetery (Middletown, MD).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund (https://pinkribbonfrederick.org).