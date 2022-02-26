Barbara Penn

Barbara Kaye Penn, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Vincent Hamilton Penn, on Feb. 22, 2008.
Born Dec. 24, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Maude Kinsland, of Canton, North Carolina; and sister to the late Greta Kershaw, of California, Joanie Cooper, of North Carolina, and Dorothy Krisa, of Maryland. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Burnette, of Candler, North Carolina.
Barbara grew up in the Smoky Mountains, where she loved the outdoors and animals. After graduating from Canton High School in 1956, she made her way with her sister, Dorothy, to Washington, D.C.
While in D.C., Barbara met the love of her life and future husband, Vinny. After their wedding in 1959, they settled in Rockville, Maryland. They were happy and began to raise their family in their forever home.
Before retiring, Barbara was a longtime employee at C&P Telephone and Montgomery County Public Schools. She thoroughly enjoyed her time at the school system. Being around children every day brought her so much joy.
Barbara cherished her time with her children, grandchildren, kitties (Asia and Midge (Boopy)) and all of her “grand kitties.” They always brought a smile to her face and a twinkle to her eyes.
Barbara’s family would like to send a special thank-you to all the staff at Somerford House in Frederick; Maya from Visiting Angels; Mary Sue and Kay from Golden Care; and family and friends who supported her with her battle against dementia.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Monica Penn and wife Carolyn Berger, of Ijamsville, Maryland; her son, Mike Penn and wife Angie, of Ijamsville, Maryland; her son, Mark Penn and wife Donna, of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Michael Penn and Joey Penn, both of Frederick, Alex Penn, of Baltimore, Alison Penn and Aimee Penn, both of Frederick, and Ashley Penn of Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in Frederick.
Family interment will be held Friday, March 4 in Delaware, where Barbara will join her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating on Barbara’s behalf to the Frederick County Humane Society at fchs.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/?form=alz_donate.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.