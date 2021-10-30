Barbara Runion

Barbara I. Runion (Sister) went to be with the Lord and to join her beloved husband of 64 years, Charles on October 26, 2021.
Barbara was a homebody whose whole world revolved around her family. She was employed by Montgomery County School Board for 20 years.
She is survived by her three children: Charles Edward Runion (Linda), Patricia L. Darrow (Steven) and Mary Ann Cupples (Robert); eight grandchildren: Christy Sine (Brian), Jennifer Miley (Jeremy), Melinda Knotts (Joe), Marianne Chin (Bryan), Rosanna Martinez (Richard), Rebecca Darrow, Richard Betterelli (Coby) and Matthew Betterelli; fourteen great-grandchildren: Justin, Tyler, Ashlyn, Justyce, Ethan, Connor, Christopher, Richard, Ryan, Ritchey, Caitlyn, Charlie, Matthew and Riley; and her sister, Susie Greer and husband Dave.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Rosie Arnold; and brothers: Herbert and Charles Arnold.
Friends will be received on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Rosedale Funeral Home from 4-6pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
