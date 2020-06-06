Barbara Shipley

Barbara June Shipley, 87, of Westminster MD, passed away due to complications from a hip fracture, at Brightview Senior Living, Westminster Ridge on May 28, 2020, the date of the 65th wedding anniversary of her and her late husband, Michael J. Shipley.
Barbara was the daughter of Norman and Catherine Burdette of Creagerstown, MD, the second of three children. She grew up on the family farm and went to a two-room school house in her elementary school days. While in high school, she played softball for Creagerstown, and was on the Thurmont High School basketball team. Graduating in 1950, she went on to become an RN, having trained at Frederick Memorial Hospital, and the Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City, NJ. During this time she met and married her husband of 62 years. Together they raised four children outside of Taneytown, MD. She received her BSN from the University of MD Baltimore City while working full time at the Carroll County Health Department in Public Health, and running her home. She later worked at the Labor and Delivery unit at GBMC in Baltimore, and retired at the age of 75.
Barbara and husband Michael were animal lovers, avid skiers, and enthusiastic travelers. Twice they took their four children around the continental U.S. As empty nesters they also visited Alaska, Hawaii, England, Canada, Spain, Denmark, and the Czech Republic.
She was a person of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, being a longtime member of Ascension Episcopal Church, later attending Grace Lutheran Church, and visiting Church of the Open Door services at Westminster Ridge.
She will be remembered for her unswerving love and devotion to her family and grandchildren, dedication as a nurse, her humorous quips, elegance on the dance floor with her husband, expert pie making, and generosity to those in need. Her life was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman.
Barbara is survived by her beloved children and their spouses, son Michael (Marian) Shipley of Westminster, MD; daughter Michele (Jan) Klika of the Czech Republic; daughter Stephanie (Tim) Zielke of Boca Raton, FL; son Matthew (Christine) Shipley of McCandless, PA; brother Jewel Burdette of Bronson, MI; grandchildren Thomas, Benjamin, Stephen, Samuel, Margeaux, Alec, Peter, Seth, Dane, Jeremy, Kayla, Mary; great-grandchildren Jamie, Samuel, Rose, Alec; nephews and nieces Stephen Hohman, David Hohman, Sena Roop, Daniel Burdette, and James Burdette. Barbara was predeceased by her sister Jean Hohman.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, located at 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to University of Maryland School of Nursing student scholarships. https://www.nursing.umaryland.edu/giving/gift/scholarships/