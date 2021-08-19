Barbara Slick

Barbara Jean Slick, age 60, of Woodsboro, Maryland, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Kline Hospice House, Mount Airy, Maryland, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving life partner of Austin Gorsuch for 27 years.
Born Dec. 20, 1960, in Olney, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ruth Ann Hansberger, of Frederick, Maryland, and the late William Howard Slick.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Barbara. Whether it was a trip to Aruba with cousins, a beach vacation, a family gathering or playing cards, her favorite moments were spent with the ones she loved. She was a hard worker who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her family and friends will always remember her favorite expression, “That’s neat.” Barbara had a warm and loving personality and contagious smile and will be missed tremendously by those who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was employed for 19 years with Frederick Trading in the receiving department. She then was employed at BioWhittaker of Walkersville, Maryland, which became Cambrex and later Lonza. Most recently she worked for Leidos of Frederick, Maryland.
In addition to her mother and life partner, she is survived by her sister, Shirley Prichard and husband Don, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; brother, Robert Slick and wife Diana, of Monrovia, Maryland; goddaughter, Amber Sirk, of Mount Airy, Maryland; Austin’s daughter, Kristi Monroe and husband James, of Frederick, Maryland; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her niece, Heather Slick.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Pipe Creek Cemetery, 130 Clear Ridge Road, near New Windsor, Maryland, with Walter Feezer officiating. Casual attire is requested.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Hegazi and his staff and also to the staff of Kline Hospice House for their unwavering care of Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kline Hospice House, c/o Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or to the American Cancer Society, Inc., 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
You may leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.