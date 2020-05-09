Barbara Stoffer

Barbara Lee Faunce was born on November 7, 1942 in Washington, DC, to Henry (Hank) and Evelyn Faunce, the third of six children.
Barbara was known for her sunny demeanor, generosity, and easy laugh. You were not allowed to be a stranger around Barb! She tended toward hospitality work for resorts and housing communities to gab with the guests.
She travelled the U.S. by plane, train, and automobile, collecting anecdotes to share with the next people she’d visit. Men could expect to be flirted with. When restaurant servers asked what she’d like, her common response was, “a tall, dark Italian, please!” In recent years, the bonus points went to men with her Three Bs: bald, beard, and big belly. She maintained her humor and dreaminess through a lifetime of pain, having been diagnosed with cancer as a girl and accumulating 60+ surgeries over the years.
Barb was most at home at the beach, going there often and keeping beach decor and lighthouses everywhere. Her morning routines were as sure as the sunrise, with coffee, talk shows and a makeup regimen, “preparing for my public viewing.”
Barb loved the Golden Girls and had her own version of them as friends. She was generous to a fault, giving away what little she had. She celebrated and encouraged each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild, bragging about them and collecting photos and videos to share with strangers and friends.
Barbara married Richard Barnes in 1960, and to this union was added Richard Jr. She married Dwight Warner Davis in 1968, and to this union were added Michelle and Trina.
She married Dwight Stoffer Jr. in 1974, and to this union was added Jason. Barbara died of natural causes on April 13, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland, with family at her side. We miss her dearly. She is survived by her children, Rick Barnes of Delaware, Trina (Dee) Miller of Olympia, WA, Michelle (Richard) Lyons of Frederick, MD, and Jason (Lori) Stoffer of Eureka MT; 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jim (Pam) Faunce, Debbie (Robert Simpson) Faunce, Shirley (Victor) Frank, and Pam Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Henry Faunce Jr., and her partner Ervin Toller only weeks before her.
