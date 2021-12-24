Barbara Jean Stolz, 65, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence.
Born Jan. 8, 1956, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Rosie Miller Kipps.
Barbara was a member of the Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Frederick, Maryland. She is survived by two sisters, Edith Hough, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and Carol Kipps, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; brother, David Kipps, of Frederick, Marylkand; brother-in-law, Robert Stolz, of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Louise Gorny, of Hilton Head, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Stolz Jr., in 2010.
Barbara loved God and really wanted to go home to walk the beaches with God and Don.
There will be no service.
Inurnment will be in Lewisburg Cemetery, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, at a later date.
Memorial donations maybe made to the charity of one's choice.