Barbara V. Neiswender, age 85, of East Berlin, died at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (York North). She was the wife of the late Harold Neiswender.
Born Sept. 6, 1936, in Richmond, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Lenous and Neillie Vincent.
Mrs. Neiswender is survived by three sons, Donald J. Neiswender and his wife Deborah, of East Berlin, David J. Neiswender and his fiance Joye White, of East Berlin, and Robert J. Neiswender, and his wife Barbara, of Scottsburg, Indiana; a stepson, Jim Neiswender, of Watsontown; five grandchildren, David J. Neiswender Jr., Samantha Gay, Aubrey Neiswender, Dawn Russell and Charles Russell; a brother, Robert; and two sisters, Judy and Patsy. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bud and Lenous; and two sisters, Nancy and Sis.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh. A viewing is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. A private burial will take place in Maryland.