Barbara VanBrakle Weedon, 86, a longtime resident of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Born July 11, 1934, in Washington, D.C., she was the only daughter of the late Charles Raymond and Clarice W. (Baker) VanBrakle. Her beloved husband of 34 years, Richard Thomas Weedon, departed this life on Jan. 4, 2011. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Charles Raymond (Lula) and Arthur Aloysius (Sarah) VanBrakle.
Barbara was an executive assistant to the president at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg for 16 years, retiring in 1996. She was a lifelong Catholic and longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Emmitsburg.
She is survived by brothers, Bryant (Christina) VanBrakle, of Silver Spring, W. Craig VanBrakle (Linda), of Washington D.C., and Michael VanBrakle (Alba), of Miami Beach, Florida; stepchildren, Mary Teresa Weedon and Drusilla Mae Weedon; stepgrandson, Richard (Rick) T. Weedon (Natascha); and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Barbara’s smile and magnanimous personality will be missed by the many people from around the world who knew and loved her.
However, as those who knew her are all well aware, while Barbara certainly loved her husband, family and friends, she really loved the many animals and birds who visited her yard every day. Nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than a yard full of ducks, geese, rabbits and multitudes of birds feasting on her latest gourmet purchase. Nothing was too good for her backyard guests. She was devoted to her community and worked closely with the Board of Elections, the Ethics Commission and other local charitable organizations.
A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated and announced at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Emmitsburg. Burial will follow in Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her name to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, in Emmitsburg.