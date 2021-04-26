Barbara Watson

Barbara Ann Watson, age 82, of Frederick, Maryland, passed at her home on April 22, 2021. She was born in Frederick on Feb. 28, 1939. Barbara graduated from St. John’s Literary Institution in 1957.
Barbara worked in the family business, “Watson’s” and also “Ice House and Beverage.” Barbara worked for many years at Amvets Post 2, until her health began to fail.
Barbara enjoyed playing cards, gambling, watching game shows, NASCAR and was a loyal Redskin fan.
Barbara is survived by her sons Dennis B. Watson, Jr. and Michael J. Watson, five grandchildren; Amanda M Watson, Heather R. Watson, Caitlin J. Watson, Samantha N. Watson and Dylan T. Butler, five great-grandchildren; Madison M. Huse, Shaylynn A. Adams, Jayce D. Adams, Haydyn B. Donohue and Gage A. Smith. She is also survived by her dear friends Wendy Crutchley and Chrissy Mender-Leizear. She was pre-deceased by her son Thomas F. Watson and her brother John F. Kennedy, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD on Thursday, April 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Amvets Post #2, 702 E. South Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences may be left at www.keeneybasford.com.