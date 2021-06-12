Barbara died on Jan. 3, 2021. She is survived by brothers, Bryant (Christina), W. Craig (Linda) and Michael VanBrakle (Alba); stepdaughters, Mary Teresa and Drusilla Mae Weedon; step-grandson, Richard T. Weedon (Natascha); numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews; and many cousins and devoted friends. Her family wishes to announce her funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. The Mass will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021. It will be preceded by family visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Mass will also be streamed at www.stjosephemmitsburg.org