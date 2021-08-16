Barbara Zimmerman

Barbara Ann Zimmerman (Luhn), 88, daughter of the late G.W. Leslie Luhn and Anne Lucille Leather Luhn, passed on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends. Barbara was the wife of Edwin Eugene Zimmerman Sr., “Gene.” They were happily married for many years before his death in 2004. Barbara was born on May 19, 1933 in Poolesville, MD. She was the baby girl of the family with 4 older brothers. While 3 out of 4 brothers went off to WWII, she was busy growing up on Jefferson St. in Frederick, MD. Barbara attended Frederick High School (class of 1951) and that is where she met her husband, Gene. They were married on October 12, 1951 and raised their family on their farm in New Market, MD.
Barbara is survived by her 3 children, Sherry Lucille Cannon (Steve), Edwin Eugene Zimmerman Jr. (Marsha) and Julie Kathleen Grenier (Michael).
Grammy was dearly loved by her 7 grandchildren: Angela Denise Cole (Kevin), Jeremy Ray Deaton (Trinity), Dawn Marie Killian (Brian), Stephen Eugene Cannon, Micah Aaron Cannon, Benjamin Michael Grenier and Zachary Golden Grenier (Isa).
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Emily Alexandra Cole, Kylie Barrett Deaton, Logan Austin Cole, Addison Rae Deaton, Jonathan Edwin Killian and Josie Annmarie Killian, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her grandparents, Millard and Hattie Leather and her aunt, Edith C. Leather-Linthicum. Barbara’s grandparents and Aunt Edith were instrumental in raising her. Barbara’s 4 brothers, Leslie Todd Luhn, Donald Lee Luhn, Millard William Luhn, and George Smith Luhn also preceded Barbara in death.
Barbara, was a homemaker with many side jobs over the years. She worked in the cafeteria at Linganore High School, as an aid at New Market Elementary School, ran the concession stand at the Frederick Livestock Auction for many years, worked at Dennison’s Trackside Hobby Shop in Mt. Airy and finally retired from KinderCare in Frederick.
Barbara was very active in her community. She was a long-time member of New Market United Methodist Church. She was a charter member of the New Market Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary and later joined the fire company in 2004. She was an active member until her death. She helped to prepare and serve many meals at the fire house over the years. Barbara was also a member of the New Market Senior Citizens and former member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Mt. Airy.
Antique automobiles were a big part of Barbara and Gene’s lives. They were often seen puttering around in one of their many antique cars. Barbara, especially enjoyed her 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible. She belonged to the Antique Automobile Club of America Sugar Loaf Mountain Region. The Heart of Maryland Classic Chevy Club, Francis Scott Key Antique Car Club, and Vintage Chevrolet Club of America.
Barbara lived a full life, often surrounded by family and friends. She loved taking photos, clipping articles from the newspaper about people she knew, crafting and sewing, collecting dolls, especially Strawberry Shortcake, going to church, cheering on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities, playing cards with her friends, traveling and even sky diving for her 75th birthday. She was an amazing lady and will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 — 4:00pm and 6:00 — 8:00pm on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E Church St, Frederick, MD 21701.
The funeral service will be held at New Market United Methodist Church 5501 Old New Market Rd., New Market, MD 21774 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00am. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Graveside services will immediately follow. If you are planning to attend the funeral, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Market Volunteer Fire Department, 76 West Main St., New Market, MD 21774; New Market United Methodist Church, 5501 Old New Market Rd., New Market, MD 21774 or the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Online condolences may be left at www.keeneybasford.com.