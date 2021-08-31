Barron Rossen

Barron David (B.D.) Rossen, 91, of Frederick passed away Aug. 26, 2021.
He was born Aug. 19, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Harris Rossen and Tommie Gene Rossen.
B.D. graduated from American University and worked for the United States Treasury Department until his retirement. He was an amateur race care driver in his younger days and continued to be an avid car buff throughout his life. B.D. loved attending car shows whenever possible. He was also interested in photography, and at family gatherings, he was always happiest to be behind the camera. He enjoyed target and skeet shooting, particularly with his children and friends. B.D. enjoyed traveling with his wife, Bobbie, and later in life, he especially liked traveling to the World Senior games when Bobbie played for the Maryland team.
In addition to his parents, B.D. was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Bobbie) Main; and a grandson, Austin Main.
Barron is survived by his children, Kathy Rossen, David Rossen, and Kirk Rossen and wife Myra; stepson, Jeffrey Main and wife Marion; grandchildren, Kevin Bolinger and wife Kate, Emma Rossen, Olivia Rossen, Amanda Rossen, Tyler Rossen and wife Ashlee, Kyle Rossen, Reva Main, Elyssa Main and Jediah Main; and great-grandchildren, Anna Bolinger and Claire Bolinger.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.