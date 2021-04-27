Barry Joseph Koitz passed away on April 22, 2021, following an arduous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Barry was born Aug. 12, 1952, in Long Branch, New Jersey, the first son of Freda and Manuel Koitz. Growing up, Barry enjoyed spending time on the beach and was a very proud Eagle Scout.
Barry had a deep love of learning, and he never turned down the chance to study. He graduated summa cum laude from Monmouth University in 1977. Throughout his life, he took many classes at different institutions, including graduate classes at New York University as part of a sabbatical year fellowship awarded by the Secretary of the Navy. At home, Barry was an avid reader of many subjects, and he spent hours practicing the piano.
Barry worked as a CPA in private practice before joining the U.S. government as a civil servant, initially working for the Bethesda Naval Hospital before subsequently transitioning agencies to the National Institutes of Health.
Some of Barry’s great loves were Judaism and Israel. He travelled to Israel many times, including living on a kibbutz, volunteering to help local families, and studying Hebrew. Barry believed that giving back was important; his actions, such as coordinating blood drives for his synagogue and donating to a number of causes, reflected his emphasis on the Jewish value of “Tikkun Olam,” repairing the world.
Barry’s life revolved around his family; he was a devoted spouse and a dedicated father. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Ellen; and their two children, Francine and Samantha. He is additionally survived by his brother, Martin.
To honor Barry’s love of giving back, the family requests that any contributions in his honor be sent to pancreatic cancer research (https://lustgarten.org/donate) and/or the Jewish National Fund (https://usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center).